Western Azerbaijan Community Issues Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement.
Azernews presents the statement:
"Anti-Azerbaijani activities have become a way of life for the
ambassador of France to Armenia. The approach of the French
ambassador, who thinks that he is "stinging" Azerbaijan in his
imagination with xenophobic tweets and statements, is simply
ridiculous. This full-time Azerbaijanophob is thus attempting to
present himself as the "hero" of the Armenian society. It seems
that the French ambassador, by posting such ridiculous tweets, is
trying to express his anger and rage that his country has failed
for several months to endorse a document against Azerbaijan at the
UN Security Council.
"The ambassador with a crusader mentality should understand that
he is accredited in Armenia and should not interfere in the issues
related to the sovereignty of another country - Azerbaijan. As an
ambassador, he should rather talk about ensuring the right of
return of Azerbaijanis who were expelled from Armenia, the
inadmissibility of the destruction and desecration of the cultural
heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia as well as mosques,
and the misrepresentation of the Blue Mosque. However, ethnic and
religious bigotry, Azerbaijanophobia, Islamophobia, charlatanism do
not allow this," the Community added.
