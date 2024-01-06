               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Candidacy Of Zahid Oruj Registered At CEC Meeting


1/6/2024 8:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 6, the regular meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) is held under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panakhov.

Azernews reports that the issue of registering the candidacy of Zahid Oruj, whose candidacy for the presidency was nominated by himself, was considered at the CEC meeting. After the discussions, the candidacy of Zahid Oruj, whose candidacy was put forward on his own initiative in the extraordinary presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was registered.

