Candidacy Of Zahid Oruj Registered At CEC Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 6, the regular meeting of the Central Election
Commission (CEC) is held under the chairmanship of Mazahir
Panakhov.
Azernews reports that the issue of registering
the candidacy of Zahid Oruj, whose candidacy for the presidency was
nominated by himself, was considered at the CEC meeting. After the
discussions, the candidacy of Zahid Oruj, whose candidacy was put
forward on his own initiative in the extraordinary presidential
elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was registered.
