Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Grad MLRS In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system was destroyed in the Kherson region.
Ukraine's southern defense forces announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"In the Kherson region, the Southern Defense Forces effectively eliminated an enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS," the post says. Read also:
Ukraine's Air Force confirms destruction of Russian command post at Crimea airfield
As Ukrinform reported earlier, two Russian Nona-S self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
MENAFN06012024000193011044ID1107690661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.