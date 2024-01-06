               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Grad MLRS In Kherson Region


1/6/2024 8:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system was destroyed in the Kherson region.

Ukraine's southern defense forces announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Kherson region, the Southern Defense Forces effectively eliminated an enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS," the post says.

Read also: Ukraine's Air Force confirms destruction of Russian command post at Crimea airfield

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two Russian Nona-S self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

