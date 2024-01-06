MFA On Russian Citizenship For Deported Children: This Act Violates Law Of Ukraine And International Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All Ukrainian children who were forcibly relocated to the territory of the Russian Federation under the false pretext of so-called "humanitarian protection" remain citizens of Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities continue to take all possible measures to protect their legitimate rights and freedoms.

This is stated in a commentary by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Putin's decision to grant Ukrainian children Russian citizenship, Ukrinform reports.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs noted that this latest "regulatory act" grossly violates Ukrainian legislation and international humanitarian law, is null and void, and does not create any legal consequences. It is aimed at depriving abducted Ukrainian children of the opportunity to return to their homeland.

"The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine once again emphasizes that all Ukrainian children who were forcibly relocated to the territory of the Russian Federation under the false pretext of so-called 'humanitarian protection' remain citizens of Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities continue to take all possible measures to protect their legitimate rights and freedoms," the MFA said.

The ministry also stated that the real value of this decree lies only in the fact that it will serve as further evidence of Russia's crimes against Ukraine, the forced assimilation of Ukrainian children and attempts to deprive them of their own homeland.

"We call on the International Criminal Court to take into account these actions by the Russian leadership related to the transfer of Ukrainian children from one national group into another,

including by forcibly granting them Russian citizenship, which is one of the signs of genocide, and on the international community to implement an arrest warrant issued by the ICC for Vladimir Putin as soon as possible, taking the necessary measures to detain and hand him over to the international justice system," the commentary says.

As reported, on January 4, 2024, the Russian president signed a decree "On the definition of certain categories of foreign citizens and stateless persons who have the right to apply for citizenship of the Russian Federation."

Photo: Depositphotos