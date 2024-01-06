Civilian Wounded As Russians Shell Vovchansk With Mortars

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian man was injured as Russian forces fired mortars at Vovchansk, the Kharkiv region.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Vovchansk department of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code)," the report says.

According to the investigation, on January 6, around 10:00, the Russian armed forces launched a mortar attack on the city of Vovchansk. A 55-year-old man received a blast injury.

Residential buildings and the territory of an enterprise were also damaged in the city.

It is noted that prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, take all measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv district with S-300 missiles on Saturday, January 6.