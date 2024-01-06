Western Azerbaijan Community Responds To French Ambassador To Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The French ambassador to Armenia has turned anti-Azerbaijani activities into his lifestyle, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

"The approach of the French ambassador, who believes that his xenophobic tweets and statements allegedly 'sting' Azerbaijan, is just ridiculuous," the community noted. "This professional Azerbaijanophobe is trying to position himself as a 'hero' in Armenian society. It seems that the French ambassador, by publishing such bad tweets, is trying to express his anger at the fact that his country has been unable to adopt documents against Azerbaijan in the UN Security Council for several months."

"The ambassador with a crusader mentality should understand that he is accredited in Armenia and should not interfere in matters concerning the sovereignty of another country - Azerbaijan," the community pointed out.

"As an ambassador, he should specifically address the issue of ensuring the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, the inadmissibility of destruction, desecration of mosques, and the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia. However, ethnic and religious prejudices, Azerbaijanophobia, Islamophobia, and charlatanism do not allow him to do so," the community added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel