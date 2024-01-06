Western Azerbaijan Community Responds To French Ambassador To Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The French
ambassador to Armenia has turned anti-Azerbaijani activities into
his lifestyle, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.
"The approach of the French ambassador, who believes that his
xenophobic tweets and statements allegedly 'sting' Azerbaijan, is
just ridiculuous," the community noted. "This professional
Azerbaijanophobe is trying to position himself as a 'hero' in
Armenian society. It seems that the French ambassador, by
publishing such bad tweets, is trying to express his anger at the
fact that his country has been unable to adopt documents against
Azerbaijan in the UN Security Council for several months."
"The ambassador with a crusader mentality should understand that
he is accredited in Armenia and should not interfere in matters
concerning the sovereignty of another country - Azerbaijan," the
community pointed out.
"As an ambassador, he should specifically address the issue of
ensuring the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, the
inadmissibility of destruction, desecration of mosques, and the
cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia. However,
ethnic and religious prejudices, Azerbaijanophobia, Islamophobia,
and charlatanism do not allow him to do so," the community
added.
