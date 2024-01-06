Insurance Company Manager Duped Of Rs 39 Lakh In Loan Fraud Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) A deputy manager of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company was duped of Rs 39 lakhs by cyber fraudsters, said a Delhi Police official on Saturday, adding that the incident unfolded after the victim posted her loan requirement on Sulekha, a popular digital platform connecting local service businesses in India.

According to the FIR, in possession with the IANS, the complainant Pratishtha Garg (35), a permanent resident of Rohini and presently residing at Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu stated that she was searching for a study loan and visited one sulekha website.

“On that website, I entered my details like name, phone number and my loan requirements etc. Thereafter I got a call from a phone number, who introduced himself as Nakul, a loan broker,” she stated.

Garg was assured that he will provide the loan and said R S enterprises is the company which is going to provide her the loan.

“He further shared two phone numbers. One phone number is of the accountant of that company and the other is the owner of the loan lending company and they gained my trust. I wanted a loan of Rs 13.50 lakh but on different pretexts like loan application fee, document verification fee, loan approval fee, advance EMI, NPCI approval etc. they kept on asking money from me,” she said.

“Initially I paid them money to get the loan. But when I got fed up with them, and asked to get my money back, they said the amount is non-refundable. I had no option left and I paid them more money. In this way, I paid them around Rs 39 lakhs and made more than 70 transactions,” she said.

A senior police official said that after registering a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code at Rohini's cyber police station, they have initiated a probe.

“We are checking the money trail and investigators have launched technical and manual surveillance to trace and nab the culprits,” said the official.

--IANS

ssh/uk