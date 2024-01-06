Hit-And-Run Law: K’Taka Truck Owners To Go On Indefinite Strike From Jan 17

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru Jan 6 (IANS) Federation of Karnataka Truck Owners Association on Saturday decided to go on an indefinite strike from January 17 against the new hit-and-run law.

C. Naveen Reddy, President of Federation of Karnataka Truck Owners Association, said that members of the association held a meeting regarding the new law and decided to observe an indefinite strike from January 17.

“A driver's driving license is confiscated when an accident occurs in a foreign country. Local security personnel will be asked to provide bail in connection with the incident which will cause problems for the truck drivers,” Reddy said during a press conference.

He said that their demand is that this provision in the law must be removed immediately.

“The other demands should be fulfilled as well, including the seizure of trucks in case of accidents and efforts to bring them back by imposing fines on the pretext of unnecessary traffic congestion,” he said.

He said that drivers across the country are worried about the new proposal to impose huge fines including 10 years imprisonment.

He expressed outrage that the government took a unilateral decision without consulting the truck owners or anyone from the transport fraternity.

He said that the move by the Central government will create a situation where drivers will hesitate to continue their profession.

“The stringent laws contained in the proposed act should be relaxed keeping in mind the interests of the truck industry and drivers,” he said.

Vice President Srinivasa Rao, Suresh, Mansoor Ibrahim, General Secretary Narayana Prasad were present in the press conference.

--IANS

mka/dan