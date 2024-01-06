Israeli Leftist Group: Construction In Jewish Settlements Accelerated Since October

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Jan 6 (Petra) -- The Israeli non-governmental "Peace Now" movement said Saturday that construction in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank has increased at an "unprecedented rate" since the war on the Gaza Strip began on October 7.In its latest report, the liberal advocacy and activist group in Israel, "Peace Now", said in a report that 9 settler outposts were established on Palestinian-owned land during the past three months and 18 new roads were built.It said the war on Gaza, which began exactly three months ago, is being exploited by far-right settlers to impose realities on the ground and control larger swathes of "Area C", land adjacent to settlements.