2 Injured, 18 Arrested In Israeli Raid Near Occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Jan 6 (Petra) -- Israeli troops shot and wounded two Palestinians and arrested 18 people during an army raid on Saturday into a village northwest of occupied Jerusalem, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.It said in a statement that soldiers stormed into the village of Qatanna, sparking clashes with local youth in which two men were wounded in the leg by live fire and were transferred to a local hospital.It said troops searched homes and rounded up 18 "wanted" people.It was the latest in widespread army raids across the occupied West Bank, which were escalated in the past three months amid the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7.