Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit And UAE's Dragon Oil Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 6. The Turkmennebit State Concern of Turkmenistan and the Dragon Oil company signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports.

This document was signed during the meeting of Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with Chairman of the Board of Directors of UAE's Dragon Oil company Saeed Al Tayer in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the successful further development of long-term relations, taking into account the extensive experience of joint work and comprehensive plans for the further development of Turkmenistan's energy sector.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan has large reserves of hydrocarbons and is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with the world's leading companies in their exploration, development and production.

He noted that the increase in the volume of oil and gas produced and their processing, the export of Turkmen energy resources, as well as finished oil and gas and chemical products are urgent tasks in this sector of the national economy of Turkmenistan.

Partners and investors from the UAE were also invited to participate in the implementation of new energy projects related to the construction of gas transportation infrastructure for the transportation of Turkmen gas to the countries of the region and other states.

Meanwhile, last year, the Turkmennebit State Concern and Dragon Oil company signed a contract to extend the Production Sharing Agreement until May 1, 2035.

