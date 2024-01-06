Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit And UAE's Dragon Oil Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 6. The
Turkmennebit State Concern of Turkmenistan and the Dragon Oil
company signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports.
This document was signed during the meeting of Chairman of the
People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with
Chairman of the Board of Directors of UAE's Dragon Oil company
Saeed Al Tayer in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the
successful further development of long-term relations, taking into
account the extensive experience of joint work and comprehensive
plans for the further development of Turkmenistan's energy
sector.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan has large
reserves of hydrocarbons and is interested in mutually beneficial
cooperation with the world's leading companies in their
exploration, development and production.
He noted that the increase in the volume of oil and gas produced
and their processing, the export of Turkmen energy resources, as
well as finished oil and gas and chemical products are urgent tasks
in this sector of the national economy of Turkmenistan.
Partners and investors from the UAE were also invited to
participate in the implementation of new energy projects related to
the construction of gas transportation infrastructure for the
transportation of Turkmen gas to the countries of the region and
other states.
Meanwhile, last year, the Turkmennebit State Concern and Dragon
Oil company signed a contract to extend the Production Sharing
Agreement until May 1, 2035.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06012024000187011040ID1107690620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.