Türkiye Arrests 15 People On Espionage Charges

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Türkiye has
arrested 15 out of 34 detainees on suspicion of spying, Trend reports, referring
to Turkish media.
As a result of the operation conducted in 8 provinces, including
Istanbul, arrest for "political or military espionage" was
requested against 26 out of 34 suspects.
The court decided to arrest 15 of the suspects on espionage
charges and to take judicial supervision measures against 11
others.
Among the suspects, 8 were handed over to the Migration Service
Directorate for deportation.
