Enemy Launches Two Airstrikes On Village In Donetsk Region, One Person Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched two airstrikes on a village in Donetsk region, killing a civilian man.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"One person was killed in an airstrike on Pivnichne in the Toretsk community. In the morning, the Russians launched two airstrikes on the village, targeting a residential building," he posted.

Russians shell Pokrovsk twice, hitting administrative building

The region's head noted that the police and paramedics are working at the scene.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the Kharkiv district with S-300 missiles on Saturday. No casualties have been reported.