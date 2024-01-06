               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2 Killed, Over 10 Injured In Head-On Collision Of RTC Buses In K'taka


1/6/2024 7:15:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Vijayapura, Jan 6 (IANS) Two women were killed and more than 10 persons suffered serious injuries in head-on collision between two Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses at Madanabhavi Cross near Vijayapura city on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as 36-year-old Sajeeda Begum Makandar, a resident of Donura in Basavana Bagewadi taluk and 31-year-old Rohini Panchala, a resident of Kalaburagi city.

The injured included drivers of the buses and passengers who were rushed to district hospital. Condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.

One of the buses was proceeding towards Vijayapura and another towards Sindhagi town from Vijayapura.

The incident had caused a traffic jam for three kilometres on National Highway 52.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot.

--IANS

mka/svn

MENAFN06012024000231011071ID1107690612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search