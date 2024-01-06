               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Police Discover Significant Amount Of Ammunition In Azerbaijan's Khankendi


1/6/2024 7:15:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's police officers continue to clean up the Khankendi city in Karabakh from ordnance and explosives, left behind by Armenians, Azernews reports, referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the latest search, AKS-74, AK-74M, AK-47, AK-103, AKMS, AK-74 automatic rifles were found, as well as several hunting rifles, pistols, hand grenades, a machine gun, 2,536 cartridges of different caliber, 4 bayonet knives, 39 cartridge ridges and 30 box magazines.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

MENAFN06012024000195011045ID1107690611

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search