Police Discover Significant Amount Of Ammunition In Azerbaijan's Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's police officers continue to clean up the Khankendi
city in Karabakh from ordnance and explosives, left behind by
Armenians, Azernews reports, referring to the
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
During the latest search, AKS-74, AK-74M, AK-47, AK-103, AKMS,
AK-74 automatic rifles were found, as well as several hunting
rifles, pistols, hand grenades, a machine gun, 2,536 cartridges of
different caliber, 4 bayonet knives, 39 cartridge ridges and 30 box
magazines.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020
started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines,
booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
