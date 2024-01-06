US Anti-Azerbaijani Position Can Be Intended To Hinder Peace In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Trying to show itself as the representative of democracy and
human rights, the United States has for some reason recently been
engaged in grossly violating the principles of democracy. Extending
a helping hand to conflicts around the world, the US State
Department creates an illusion of helping by bypassing the ongoing
material enrichment of the corrupt system. After offering
Azerbaijan a platform to sign a peace treaty with Armenia in
Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken may have
changed his mind based on the latter's actions.
Armenian lobby is not slumbering and is gaining support from the
corrupt authorities of the USA and probably continues to infect the
rest of the world. Thus, US diplomacy continues to amaze the world
with its unprofessionalism and irresponsibility. The State
Department, as is known, regularly reports on religious freedom in
the world.
There is also a "black list" of countries where this religious
freedom is violated: China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar,
Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan
and Turkmenistan. And now, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
is presenting another report on religious freedom that includes
Azerbaijan among the countries that require oversight for possible
violations of religious freedom.
The move was followed by an unsubstantiated document from
Secretary of State J. Blinken's office, in which he placed
Azerbaijan on a special watch list, possibly because of a heavy bag
of gold not only from the Armenian lobby but also possibly from the
"elites" involved in the Jeffrey Epstein and Gillane Maxwell cases.
The list of 150 names of famous people from the highest ranks,
musicians, actors, and former and current presidents of America was
recently made public after many years since the capture and death
of Epstein. Both he and his enabler (Maxwell) are accused of the
most heinous, sordid, and inhuman things like human trafficking and
selling underage children for sexual exploitation. What will it be
like for the minions of chaos in the USA and around the world now
that the world recognizes these names? After all, there are those
who have ever supported and are supporting Armenia, such as Adam
Schiff, Tonny Blair, Joe Biden, and the Clintons).
"In addition, I have placed Algeria, Azerbaijan, Central
African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam on the Special Watch List
for engaging in or tolerating serious violations of religious
freedom."
After these events and the confusion of power and the United
State's cultural strata about crimes against humanity, some
congressional authorities made statements listing countries as
"countries of special concern because they have participated in or
tolerated particularly serious violations of religious freedom."
The allegations themselves carry no weight in trying to change
America's dire power situation and somehow save it from "re-drying
the swamp."
A country that worships the "horned beast" and promotes satanism
for children at schools speaks of a threat to religion. In a
'Christian country' where 100k children disappear without a trace
every year and buried children next to churches speak of religion
and freedom.
The former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza expressed
his opinion on the statement of the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony
Blinken and the inclusion of Azerbaijan among the countries where
Azerbaijan is included in the list of countries requiring
supervision for possible violations of religious freedom.
Raising concerns about religious freedom in Azerbaijan seems an
inappropriate attempt to undermine one of the greatest strengths of
Azerbaijani society, which is religious and ethnic tolerance.
"My personal experience living in Azerbaijan and working on
U.S.-Azerbaijani relations is that Azerbaijan is remarkably diverse
and tolerant when it comes to its various religious communities.
One of Azerbaijan's greatest strengths strategically from a U.S.
perspective is that Azerbaijani society is secular, with a
predominantly Shia Islamic society, but it is inherently secular,"
he said.
Despite the false accusations against Azerbaijan, this will not
prevent it from reaching a peace treaty with Armenia, in the
extreme case Baku will use the moment to bide its time until the
"beast system falls" to create peace.
