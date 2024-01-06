Turkish Foreign Minister Receives US Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday received the visiting US Secretary Antony Blinken who arrived in the nation the day before on the first leg of a regional whirlwind

The official Turkish news agency, Anadolu, said the talks between the two ministers were held at "wahid eddine palace" in Istanbul.

It indicated that the two men would address various issues namely the Middle East crisis, bilateral affairs, final steps to complete Turkiye's ratification of Sweden's NATO bid, and US approval for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye.

Blinken is also due to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

Following his visit to Turkiye, through Jan. 11, Blinken is set to proceed to Greece, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, and Egypt. (end)

