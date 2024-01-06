Kuwait Hosts Asian Shotgun Tourney Next Saturday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Shooting Federation Chairperson Duaij Al-Otaibi declared on Saturday that the Kuwait-hosted Asian Shooting Shotgun Tournament is due to kick off in the country next Saturday.

The nine-day competition will involve male and female shooters, representing 26 national teams.

Speaking at a news conference at the club headquarters, Al-Otaibi said the tournament would be held at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Range Complex, would include skeet and trap competitions for men and women and mixed couples, as well juniors.

The tournament features qualifications for the Summer Olympics due in Paris next summer -- with eight seats for the men and women.

The Kuwaiti team will partake with 19 male and female shooters.

For his part, Obaid Al-Osaimi, the tournament director and the club secretary, said at the news conference that the club had finalized all preparations for the event. (end) fsa

