UAE's Vice. Pres. Declares Cabinet Reshuffle

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates' Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Saturday announced a cabinet reshuffle, including some ministers.

On his "X" account, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid said that Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for economic and financial Affairs.

Maktoum led well the Ministry of Finance, in addition to some economic and commercial files on both local and federal levels, said Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Mohamamd added that Sultan Al Neyadi was named Minister of State for Youth.

Meanwhile, Mariam Almheiri will be head of the international affairs office at the Presidential Court, he noted.

Mariam provided much to the UAE in environment and food security issues internally and externally. She was appreciated by everyone who dealt with her inside and outside, said Sheikh Mohammed.

He indicated that Mohammed Fadel Al Mazrouei was appointed Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

Mohammed worked as Undersecretary in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and an Advisor in the Presidential Court, he noted

Dr. Amna Al Shamsi was named Minister of Environment and Climate Change. She is one of the prominent federal cadres and "we have been following her for several years" since she led some strategic projects in the federal government, Sheikh Mohammed noted.

He went to say that Salem bin Khalid Al-Qasemi was appointed Minister of Culture and Youth, while Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, will serve as head of the premiership's office.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid stated that Abdulla Lootah was named head of the competitiveness council and responsible for knowledge government exchange with sisterly and friendly countries. (end)

