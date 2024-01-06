Lebanon's Prime Minister Says He Is Seeking To Avert Full-Scale War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The prime minister of the Lebanese caretaker government, Najib Mikati, said on Saturday that he is holding contacts with influential capitals to spare the country full-scale war.

Mikati speaking during a meeting in the Lebanese capital with Josep Borrel, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, warned that a full-scale "explosion of the situation in southern Lebanon might spill over to the whole region."

According to a statement released by the premier's press office, Mikati affirmed Lebanon's adherence to the UN resolution 1701, however he noted its implementation "warrants cessation of the Israeli breaches of the Lebanese sovereignty and withdrawing from the occupied Lebanese territories."

His remarks came amid escalating tension across the southern borders, with recurring tit-for-tat gunfire exchanges between the Lebanese resistance and the Israeli forces. Earlier today, a salvo of 60 rockets targeted an Israeli military base and the Israeli gunners retaliated by bombarding targets in southern Lebanon -- TV footages showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the targeted spots.

Mikati called for a comprehensive setttlement to the Palestinian cause and granting the Palestinians their just rights. Moreover, he emphasized necessity of resolving the file of the Syrian refugees "by means of supporting them in their country and encouraging them to return to their homeland."

Borrel is currently in Lebanon for talks with senior officials about the regional issues namely the mounting tension in southern Lebanon. (end)

