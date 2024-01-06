Amnesty International Urges Immediate Halt To Afghan Women's Dress Code Crackdown And Detentions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Amnesty International has called on the Taliban to immediately cease their crackdown on women in Afghanistan, including detaining those who do not adhere to strict dress codes that require only their eyes to be visible.

This global rights group strongly condemns these actions as severe violations of women's freedom of movement and expression.

Amnesty International stated on its social media platform on Friday,“The Taliban's dress-code crackdown and arbitrary arrests are further violations of women's freedom of movement and expression in Afghanistan.” They further urged the Taliban administration to immediately halt the crackdown and release the detained women, saying,“The crackdown must be ceased immediately, and those detained should be released.”

According to reports, Zahra Mohammadi, one of the female protestors, tragically took her own life after being released from Taliban captivity.

Officials from the Afghan Women's Solidarity Movement confirmed on Friday that a member of their protest group had taken her own life in Kunduz Province.

The group's women's rights activists revealed that Bibi Gul, a 21-year-old, had been imprisoned since the onset of the Taliban regime and had been contemplating suicide continuously after her release from prison.

They stated that Bibi Gul, who tragically threw herself into a well in Kunduz Province on Friday, December 23, 2023, ultimately lost her life in a local hospital on Sunday, January 1st, 2024.

Members of the Afghan Women's Solidarity Movement stated that this 21-year-old woman, named“Zahra Mohammadi,” had been detained by the Taliban in Kunduz Province along with other women's rights activists during the protests against the Taliban in September 2021.

On the other hand, the Taliban's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice confirmed the detention of several women in Kabul for improper veiling. However, the exact number of detainees remains undisclosed.

According to reports, the Taliban had detained 'dozens' of women in western Kabul under the pretext of“bad hijab,” taking them to undisclosed locations without informing their families. Women's rights activists are demanding their unconditional release and United Nations intervention.

