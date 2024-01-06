Attack On ED To Harm The Image Of Trinamool Congress: Party MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 6 (IANS) Even as a section of the Trinamool Congress leaders are trying to blame Enforcement Directorate sleuths for provoking locals who attacked them during a raid on a party leader in Bengal, actress-turned-politician and three-time party MP Satabdi Roy said the leader concerned should take responsibility and party is not linked with the incident.

She told media persons that the attacks on the Central agency sleuths are actually "harming" the image of Trinamool Congress and also giving an opportunity to the opposition parties and the media to raise questions about the integrity of the party leaders.

Party leader Sheikh Shajahan, in front of whose residence the attack on ED and CAPF officials took place on Friday morning, should take the entire responsibility for the incident, she said, adding that "the party cannot be linked with it."

She said that such attacks are unacceptable.

"If anyone has done such a thing, then it is his individual responsibility. Such acts give the party a bad name. Already the opposition parties have started speaking on the issue. The media has got the opportunity to ask questions," she said.

She also said that even if the attack was a reaction from the people who are agitated by the "misuse" of the Central agencies by the BJP, such reactions are "not acceptable".

"The party did not ask anyone to react in such a manner. So why will the party take the onus of any action by any individual?" she said.

--IANS

src/svn