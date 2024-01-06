School Headmaster Suspended For Sexually Harassing Students In K’Taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Jan 6 (IANS) The Karnataka Education Department on Saturday suspended an in-charge headmaster from the service for sexually harassing the children of a government school at a village in Nanjangud taluk.

Following complaints by the children over sexual harassment by the accused, the parents had demanded action against the in-charge headmaster.

The Block Education Officer (BEO) A.T. Shivalingaiah had conducted a surprise visit, inspected the school and gathered information. The POCSO case was lodged against the accused teacher with the Kavalande police station.

The education department has said in the suspension order that the charges against the accused were proved prima facie. Further investigation in the case is on.

