(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, January 6 - Press Release

January 5, 2024

Bong Go advocates for establishment of halfway houses at key medical centers

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has advocated for the Department of Health (DOH) to pursue the establishment of halfway houses at major medical centers in the country.

The budget for three halfway houses was included in the 2024 General Appropriations Act through the support of Go as vice chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee. A halfway house is a type of transitional lodging designed to support individuals and families undergoing medical treatments far from their homes.

Go emphasized the importance of this project, which aligns with his commitment to providing accessible healthcare facilities for Filipinos, especially those who travel to Metro Manila for medical treatments.

The senator further highlighted the challenges faced by families seeking medical treatment in Metro Manila.

"Maraming pamilyang Pilipino ang pumupunta pa ng Metro Manila para magpagamot. Nakalulungkot isipin na habang ginagamot ang kanilang mahal sa buhay, mahirap din para sa kanila ang maghanap ng matutuluyan. Dito tayo pumapasok at tumutulong," said Go.

The halfway houses, which are part of a broader healthcare support program, are set to be established at the Philippine Heart Center (PHC), the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC), and the Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC), all in Quezon City.

The construction of halfway houses at these medical centers is a response to the critical need for accessible lodging for families, particularly those who travel from far-flung areas to Manila for medical treatments. The initiative addresses a significant gap in the healthcare system, providing much-needed support and relief to families during their medical journeys.

Each of these selected medical centers specializes in different areas of healthcare, making them key destinations for patients seeking specialized treatments. The PHC is renowned for its cardiac care, the PCMC for pediatric medical services, and the QMMC for its comprehensive healthcare offerings.

Go said that his initiative of securing funding for the halfway houses demonstrates a deep commitment to providing tangible solutions for Filipino families facing medical challenges.

"Sa bawat pamilyang Pilipinong nahaharap sa pagsubok ng kalusugan, nais kong iparating na nandito tayo para tumulong. Ang pagtatayo ng mga halfway houses na ito ay simbolo ng ating pagkakaisa at malasakit para sa bawat isa," said Go.

Meanwhile, as the principal sponsor and one of the authors, Go emphasized the importance of the newly enacted Republic Act No. 11959, a critical measure signed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last August. RA 11959 mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers throughout the country to enhance the accessibility of specialized medical services for Filipinos.

Go, in a statement, emphasized the need for the law, stating, "As the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the measure together with no less than Senate President Migz Zubiri, I have long recognized the need to bring specialized medical services to more poor and indigent Filipino patients, most of them living outside Metro Manila where most, if not all, of our national specialty centers are found."

"Proud tayo na 24-0 ang naging botohan para maipasa ito sa Senado. Lahat ng kapwa ko senador ay sumoporta dito dahil alam natin na tunay na makatutulong ito sa mahihirap," he added.

The law seeks to decentralize the availability of specialized medical services, traditionally concentrated in the capital city, and distribute them to Department of Health (DOH) hospitals in every region.

Highlighting the urgency and the expected benefits of this move, Go remarked, "In doing so, we will be bringing essential specialty medical services closer to our people---particularly the hopeless, helpless, and those who have no one to turn to except the government."

This initiative is part of a multi-year plan, with the government planning to set up Regional Specialty Centers across various regions within the next five years. While there are already existing specialty centers in select major hospitals across the country, this law aims to ensure that each region has its own specialty centers tailored to meet the specific healthcare needs of its local population.

These Regional Specialty Centers will provide a wide range of services including cardiovascular care, renal care and transplant services, lung care, cancer treatment, brain and spine care, neonatal care, burn treatment, geriatric care, trauma care, eye care, mental health services, dermatological care, toxicology, an orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, and treatment for infectious diseases and tropical medicine.

For many Filipinos, especially the indigent, seeking specialized medical care often means traveling long distances to major cities like Manila, incurring significant travel and living expenses. The new law promises to alleviate these burdens by bringing medical services closer to those in need.

Reflecting on his experiences during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, Go conveyed his deep commitment to improving healthcare accessibility in the country. He shared stories of Filipinos who had to seek help for medical treatment and travel expenses to reach specialty hospitals in Manila, highlighting the urgent need for change.

"Kaya noong panahon ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, napakaraming lumalapit sa amin hindi lang para magpagamot, kundi humihingi rin ng pamasahe para bumiyahe papuntang Manila kasi andito yung mga specialty hospitals na kayang gumamot sa kanila," recounted Go.

Concluding his message, Go said that with the establishment of additional specialty centers in each region as well as building halfway houses in hospitals in Metro Manila, Filipinos, regardless of their location across the country, will no longer face difficulties in accessing medical care.

"Ito ay isang malaking hakbang sa ating hangaring ilapit ang serbisyo medikal ng gobyerno sa tao, lalo na sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Tandaan natin na ang katumbas ng kalusugan ay buhay ng bawat Pilipino," concluded Go.