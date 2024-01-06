Committee On 'One Nation One Election' Led By Ex-Prez Kovind Seeks Public Input

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS)The high-level committee on 'One Nation One Election' has issued a notice, seeking suggestions from the general public on the prospect of holding the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly elections simultaneously, an official said on Saturday.

The committee said that the initiative has been taken for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country.

The Central government has constituted the committee which is led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

An official said that as per the 'terms of reference', the committee is required to make recommendations for creation of an appropriate legal and administrative framework for holding simultaneous elections on a permanent basis, identification of necessary amendments to the Constitution and related election laws, preparation of common electoral rolls, logistics such as EVMs/VVPATs, etc.

The committee has already held two meetings and also contacted the political parties.

The panel said that it has sent letters to 33 political parties. According to an official, the committee members have been examining the implications of a synchronised Lok Sabha election along with the state legislative assemblies.

Suggestions have been invited in writing from the members of the general public for making appropriate changes to the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country.

All suggestions received by January 15 would be placed before the Committee for its consideration.

Suggestions may be posted on

through e-mail at or by post at Jodhpur Officers Hostel, (Block No. 9) near National Gallery of Modern Arts 'C' Hexagon (India Gate Circle) New Delhi-110003.

The committee has already interacted with various political parties in the country to seek their views on the idea of holding simultaneous elections.

A reminder was also sent to political parties.

According to the committee, letters have been sent to a total of six national parties, 33 state parties and seven other registered parties.

On the issue of 'One Nation One Election', the committee has also heard the views of the Law Commission.

