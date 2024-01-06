3 Killed, 1 Injured After Pick-Up Truck Falls Into River In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 6 (IANS) Three persons were killed while another was injured in a road accident in J&K's Reasi district on Saturday.
The police said the incident took place after a pick-up truck went out of the driver's control at Zero Morh Gotta in Reasi district and fell into a river.
“Three persons were killed while another was injured in the accident”, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Zahid Ahmad (27) from Mahore, his wife Sayra Akhter (26) and their three-month-old baby.
--IANS
sq/arm
MENAFN06012024000231011071ID1107690566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.