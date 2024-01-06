Azerbaijan Defines Team Of National Judokas To Participate In Grand Prix Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of female judokas, which will participate in the Grand Prix tournament, has been determined.

Azernews reports that 6 athletes will compete in the competition to be held in Odivelas, Portugal on January 26-28.

Leyla Aliyeva, Konul Aliyeva (both 48 kg), Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Aydan Valiyeva (both 52 kg), Fidan Alizade and Acheliya Toprak (both 57 kg) took part in the team.

It should be noted that the winner of the Grand Prix tournament will receive 700 rating points, the second place will receive 490, and the third place will receive 350 rating points.