Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of India


1/6/2024 6:09:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's newly appointed Ambassador to India Elchin Huseynli has presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, Azernews reports.

During the credential presentation ceremony, Ambassador Huseynli conveyed the sincere greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to President Droupadi Murmu. In response, President Murmu expressed gratitude for the greetings and requested the ambassador to communicate her best wishes to President Aliyev.

The meeting included discussions on the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and India across various sectors, such as economic and trade, energy and tourism. Both sides emphasized the considerable potential for expanding cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Ambassador Huseynli on his appointment and extended her best wishes for his successful tenure.

