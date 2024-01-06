Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of India

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's newly appointed Ambassador to India Elchin Huseynli
has presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the
Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, Azernews reports.
During the credential presentation ceremony, Ambassador Huseynli
conveyed the sincere greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to
President Droupadi Murmu. In response, President Murmu expressed
gratitude for the greetings and requested the ambassador to
communicate her best wishes to President Aliyev.
The meeting included discussions on the current state of
relations between Azerbaijan and India across various sectors, such
as economic and trade, energy and tourism. Both sides emphasized
the considerable potential for expanding cooperation in bilateral
and multilateral formats.
President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Ambassador Huseynli on
his appointment and extended her best wishes for his successful
tenure.
