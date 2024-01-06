US Presidential Candidate Says It Is Time For His Country To Leave NATO Then UN

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Vivek Ramaswamy, one of the candidates for the US presidency from the Republican Party, wants the country to leave NATO.

Azernews informs that this has been published on Politico, where he openly expressed his opinion about this. After V. Ramaswamy is elected president, he is also expected to withdraw his country from the Alliance.

It was noted that the presidential candidate thinks that NATO's attempt to expand after the Cold War unreasonably increases the risk of a major conflict with Russia. According to him, it is time to leave the UN.

The publication notes that the withdrawal of the United States from NATO may be the beginning of the biggest transatlantic crisis of recent decades.

It should be noted that former president Donald Trump also said that the time has come for the United States to withdraw from NATO.

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy, among the candidates for the presidential elections in the United States, is distinctive with his pro-Armenian position. In his speech at every talk show and TV program, he defends Armenians as the first traditional step to increase his political rating. However, in order to make his speech more effective, Vivek confusedly mentions Azerbaijan as one of the African countries and baselessly condemns the country for "oppressing" Armenians.

This love of Vivek Ramaswamy for Armenians has made him quite popular together with his anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric as well.