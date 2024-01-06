US Presidential Candidate Says It Is Time For His Country To Leave NATO Then UN

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Vivek Ramaswamy, one of the candidates for the US presidency
from the Republican Party, wants the country to leave NATO.
Azernews informs that this has been published on Politico, where
he openly expressed his opinion about this. After V. Ramaswamy is
elected president, he is also expected to withdraw his country from
the Alliance.
It was noted that the presidential candidate thinks that NATO's
attempt to expand after the Cold War unreasonably increases the
risk of a major conflict with Russia. According to him, it is time
to leave the UN.
The publication notes that the withdrawal of the United States
from NATO may be the beginning of the biggest transatlantic crisis
of recent decades.
It should be noted that former president Donald Trump also said
that the time has come for the United States to withdraw from
NATO.
Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy, among the candidates for the
presidential elections in the United States, is distinctive with
his pro-Armenian position. In his speech at every talk show and TV
program, he defends Armenians as the first traditional step to
increase his political rating. However, in order to make his speech
more effective, Vivek confusedly mentions Azerbaijan as one of the
African countries and baselessly condemns the country for
"oppressing" Armenians.
This love of Vivek Ramaswamy for Armenians has made him quite
popular together with his anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric as well.
