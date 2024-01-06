Russia Shelling Kherson's Central District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The central part of the city of Kherson is under Russian fire.

That's according to the head of the Kherson City Military Administration , Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.

"Explosions in Kherson! The central part of the city is under fire from the Russian invasion forces," the official wrote on social media.

The head of the administration called on local residents to avoid open spaces and move to shelters.

As reported, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled populated areas of Kherson region 15 times, injuring four people.