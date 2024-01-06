Russians Shell Nikopol With Artillery: One Person Killed, Two More Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday morning, Russian forces shelled Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one person, wounding two others and causing destruction.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Russians killed a 45-year-old man. They also wounded a 16-year-old girl and a 66-year-old man. It happened in the morning. The enemy hit Nikopol with artillery," he wrote.
In the city, 13 private houses and 6 outbuildings were damaged. Several cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline were hit.
Information on the consequences of the shelling is being updated.
As reported, last night Russian invaders shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery and hit the Marhanets community. No casualties were reported.
