Russia Increases Number Of Warships In Black Sea To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Russia has brought surface missile carriers to their bases, but the level of missile threat remains.
Ukraine's south defense forces announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Russia keeps six warships at sea: five in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov.
"Due to the deteriorating weather, the enemy has brought surface missile carriers to their bases, but the threat level is the same," the defense forces emphasize. Read also:
Russia keeps four warship
s in Black Sea, no missile carriers
As Ukrinform reported, as of 07:30 on Saturday, January 6, Russia kept four warships in the Black Sea.
