Turkmenistan, ADNOC Intend To Work On Dev't Of Galkynysh Field

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 6. Turkmengaz
State Concern of Turkmenistan and the Abu Dhabi National Oil
Company (ADNOC) have signed a memorandum of understanding on
cooperation in the development of Turkmenistan's largest gas field
- Galkynysh, Trend reports.
The document was signed following the visit of Chairman of the
People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the
UAE.
The memorandum assumes the intention of the parties to attract
strategic partners for the development of the third stage of the
Galkynysh field.
It also provides for the possible participation of these
partners in the implementation of energy projects, including the
construction of gas pipeline infrastructure, which is aimed at
ensuring the supply of natural gas not only to the countries of the
region, but also to other states.
Meanwhile, gas production in Turkmenistan is forecasted to
exceed 80 billion cubic meters in 2023. Turkmengaz is expected to
account for about 73 billion cubic meters of this production, and
exports are projected to amount to approximately 40 billion cubic
meters. The state concern is set to supply about 35 billion cubic
meters of this export volume.
