Turkmenistan, ADNOC Intend To Work On Dev't Of Galkynysh Field

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 6. Turkmengaz State Concern of Turkmenistan and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the development of Turkmenistan's largest gas field - Galkynysh, Trend reports.

The document was signed following the visit of Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the UAE.

The memorandum assumes the intention of the parties to attract strategic partners for the development of the third stage of the Galkynysh field.

It also provides for the possible participation of these partners in the implementation of energy projects, including the construction of gas pipeline infrastructure, which is aimed at ensuring the supply of natural gas not only to the countries of the region, but also to other states.

Meanwhile, gas production in Turkmenistan is forecasted to exceed 80 billion cubic meters in 2023. Turkmengaz is expected to account for about 73 billion cubic meters of this production, and exports are projected to amount to approximately 40 billion cubic meters. The state concern is set to supply about 35 billion cubic meters of this export volume.