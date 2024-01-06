4.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 6. An earthquake
with magnitude 4.3 has occurred in the south of Kazakhstan,
Trend reports,
referring to the network of seismic stations of "SOME" LLP of the
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was
located 516 km north of Astana. The source lay at a depth of 15
km.
No information on casualties or damage was received.
