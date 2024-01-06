               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

4.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Kazakhstan


1/6/2024 6:08:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 6. An earthquake with magnitude 4.3 has occurred in the south of Kazakhstan, Trend reports, referring to the network of seismic stations of "SOME" LLP of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located 516 km north of Astana. The source lay at a depth of 15 km.

No information on casualties or damage was received.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN06012024000187011040ID1107690537

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search