4.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 6. An earthquake with magnitude 4.3 has occurred in the south of Kazakhstan, Trend reports, referring to the network of seismic stations of "SOME" LLP of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located 516 km north of Astana. The source lay at a depth of 15 km.

No information on casualties or damage was received.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel