JPC Participates In Arab Stamp Exhibition 2024 In Cairo

Amman, Jan. 6 (Petra) - Jordan Post Company (JPC) participated in Arab Stamp Exhibition 2024, which opened its activities Friday, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in the historic post office building in Ataba Square, and which is scheduled to continue for two days.According to a JPC statement on Saturday, Jordan's participation in the event comes by displaying a set of commemorative stamps, which were issued by JPC and represent the Kingdom's's key events, occasions, antiquities, heritage and environment.The statement announced participation of more than 16 exhibitors from representatives of Arab postal authorities, 25 exhibitors from stamp collectors in Egypt, and a number of Arab stamp enthusiasts.