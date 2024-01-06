Israel Kills 35 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Jan. 6 (Petra) - 35 Palestinians were killed and more than 60 others injured at Saturday dawn, most of them children and women, by the continued Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Gaza Strip for the 92nd day of aggression.According to Palestinian sources, the occupation warplanes continued their intense raids and targeted homes in Deir al-Balah and al-Zawaideh town.Death toll rose in Gaza Strip to 22,600 martyrs and 57,910 others injured, including more than 9,730 children and 6,830 women, in addition to 7,000 missing people, according to the latest tally of Gaza Ministry of Health since October 7, 2023.