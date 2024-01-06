TVCMALL TO ATTEND CES 2024 JANUARY 9-12 IN LAS VEGAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China

, Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tech and mobile accessories wholesaler

TVCMALL will attend the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV. Representatives from TVCMALL will be present to showcase the company's selection of tech-focused products as well as its holistic B2B services, including product and packaging customization, sourcing, and dropshipping.

Continue Reading

Shelby Ann Howell, crowned Miss CosmoWorld 2023 on November 30, will join TVCMALL at CES as a spokesperson for the brand. After winning Miss CosmoWorld 2023, Howell expressed her desire to donate her time to different charities and give back to the community, which the team at TVCMALL felt was well-aligned with the company's dedication to its own community-focused charitable initiatives. CES attendees can meet Howell, explore TVCMALL's products and services, and learn more about the company's give-back initiatives at TVCMALL's Westgate 1314 and 1312 vendor booths.

Self-proclaimed as the most powerful tech event in the world, CES is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and showcases the latest innovations in technology while offering a conference program featuring discussions from prominent business leaders and innovative thinkers. Attendee registration for CES

can be purchased on the CES website for $149.00, but TVCMALL is currently offering a registration fee assistance program, contributing $100 towards registration for participants. This initiative is part of TVCMALL's ongoing efforts to support engagement in the technology sector.

TVCMALL is a one-stop B2B shop for wholesale mobile accessories, consumer electronics, and more, aiming to make wholesale business simple and efficient.

Founded by Leo, who emphasizes the brand's commitment to quality development with the motto "together we thrive," TVCMALL is committed to providing consumers with the most valuable products and a comprehensive one-stop supply chain solution (including wholesale,

dropshipping, customization, sourcing, and other services) through a fully integrated supply chain. With more than 20 product lines, 16 years of industry experience, and an annual sales volume exceeding 10 million phone cases, TVCMALL offers

more than 750,000 products, wholesale pricing for any order quantity, product and packaging customization services, and a dedicated sourcing team ready to locate products beyond their inventory list.

Dedicated to helping entrepreneurs actualize their dreams of launching and sustaining a successful retail business, TVCMALL offers holistic business solutions to help get new retail companies off the ground and take existing companies to the next level of success. For more information about TVCMALL, please visit .

CONTACT:

Tracy

[email protected]



SOURCE TVCMALL