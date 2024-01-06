Ten Days After Joining YSRCP, Ex Cricketer Ambati Rayudu Quits Politics

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 6 (IANS) Ten days after entering politics, former Team India cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday announced his resignation from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

He posted on 'X' that he will stay out of politics for a while. He did not give any reasons for his decision.

"This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time," Ambati Rayudu posted.

He had joined Andhra Pradesh's ruling party on December 28. YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had welcomed him into the party.

It was in April this year that the stylish middle-order batsman had decided to enter politics. He declared that he wants to serve people. He, however, was keeping political parties in both the Telugu states under suspense on which party he would join.

He had a couple of meetings with Jagan Mohan Reddy in May-June but remained tight-lipped about his political move.

The cricketer, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, had finally ended the suspense by joining YSRCP.

There was a buzz in political circles that he may contest Andhra Pradesh Assembly or Lok Sabha polls, slated to be held in April-May next year.

Rayudu played for India in 55 ODIs between 2014 and 2019, and six international T20 matches, and scored 1,694 runs, including three centuries and 10 fifties.

Rayudu announced his retirement from the IPL in May after CSK won the 2023 tournament.

