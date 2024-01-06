Police Discover Significant Amount Of Ammunition In Azerbaijan's Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Azerbaijan's
police officers continue to clean up the Khankendi city in Karabakh
from ordnance and explosives, left behind by Armenians, Trend reports, referring
to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
During the latest search, AKS-74, AK-74M, AK-47, AK-103, AKMS,
AK-74 automatic rifles were found, as well as several hunting
rifles, pistols, hand grenades, a machine gun, 2,536 cartridges of
different caliber, 4 bayonet knives, 39 cartridge ridges and 30 box
magazines.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020
started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines,
booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
