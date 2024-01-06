Turkmenistan Discusses Priorities Of Co-Op With Flydubai

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 6. Turkmenistan
and Dubai Aviation Corporation (FlyDubai) discussed priorities for
further cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during a meeting between Chairman of
the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and
Chief Commercial Officer of Dubai Aviation Corporation Hamad
Obaidalla in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov stressed the country's
interest in comprehensively expanding cooperation between
Turkmenistan and the UAE.
In turn, the Chief Commercial Officer of Dubai Aviation
Corporation also noted that many representatives of the UAE
business community are interested in establishing close ties with
Turkmenistan.
He highly appreciated the modern infrastructure and
well-coordinated work of the technical services of the aviation
industry of Turkmenistan, created in recent years, and confirmed
that FlyDubai is committed to expanding mutually beneficial
cooperation with Turkmenistan, which is developing with great
dynamics, proposing to increase the number of flights between the
two countries.
Following the meeting, with the participation of Gurbanguly
Berdimuhamedov, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between
the Turkmenhowayollary Agency (Turkmenistan Airlines) of the Agency
for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of
Turkmenistan and Dubai Aviation Corporation.
