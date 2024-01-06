Russians Intensify Armored Support For Assaults Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces intensified their assault missions with the support of armored vehicles, which they had not deployed in the area for a while.

Head of the joint press center of Operational Command South Natalia Humeniuk spoke of this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"We see an increase in their assault operations with armored support. For a certain period of time, the enemy did not apply AFVs because they would lose them en masse. It is obvious that the Russians have pulled up a certain reserve so their assaults are now seeing armored support," Humeniuk said.

She noted that currently the enemy feels the need for reinforcements in the Southern operational zone.

"There, they need to pursue assault operations but their forces lack coherence. They are bringing in paratroopers and marines there. They feel that those who had been thrown into war grinders earlier did not cope," said the head of the joint press center.

Humeniuk emphasized that the Ukrainian troops keep holding their positions gained on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, where they repel enemy assaults, of which 10 were recorded in the past day alone. The Ukrainian military continues combat efforts to expand the existing bridgehead.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 62 combat clashes have been reported along the frontline place over the past day.