Lyceum, Households Damaged In Kharkiv Region Amid Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, a lyceum and a number of residential buildings sustained damage as a result of Russian strikes launched over the past day. A 61-year-old woman was injured.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , the chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"More than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortars, including Hatyshche and Bochkove in the Chuhuiv district; Dvorichanske, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kupiansk district. At 00:15, the invaders hit the town of Kupiansk, launching a rocket barrage. A local lyceum was damaged," the official wrote on Telegram.

A house in Kupiansk was also damaged as a result of an MLRS strike. A 61-year-old woman was rescued from under the rubble and is now being treated in hospital for her foot injury.

As a result of shelling of the village In Lyptsi in the Kharkiv district, a house, an administrative building, and a number of warehouses sustained damage. A household and a summer kitchen were damaged in a Russian strike targeting Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district.

Syniehubov noted that the Armed Forces repelled seven enemy assaults near Synkivka of the Kupiansk district. Over the past 24 hours, bomb squads demined 6.6 hectares of land and neutralzied 200 explosive devices.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops intensified their strikes in northern Kharkiv region including targeting the liberated village of Lyptsi, some 20 km from Kharkiv. Over the last three days, the invasion force launched more than 10 missile strikes.