               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU High Rep Embarks On Visit To Lebanon


1/6/2024 5:12:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign policy and security, Josep Borrell, is visiting Lebanon to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

According to Azernews, Turkiye's CNN reported referring to the EU representative.

"The head of the EU foreign policy is on a visit to Lebanon due to his concern that the clashes on the border between Lebanon and Israel may turn into a larger-scale conflict," the TV channel said.

It is noted that Borrell will stay in Lebanon until Sunday to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip and its impact on the region.

MENAFN06012024000195011045ID1107690481

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search