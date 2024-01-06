EU High Rep Embarks On Visit To Lebanon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign
policy and security, Josep Borrell, is visiting Lebanon to discuss
the situation in the Middle East.
According to Azernews, Turkiye's CNN reported referring to the
EU representative.
"The head of the EU foreign policy is on a visit to Lebanon due
to his concern that the clashes on the border between Lebanon and
Israel may turn into a larger-scale conflict," the TV channel
said.
It is noted that Borrell will stay in Lebanon until Sunday to
discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip and its impact on the
region.
