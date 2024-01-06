Iran's Raisi Says Terrorist Acts Committed In Kerman To Be Avenged

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Iranian Armed
Forces will determine the time and place of revenge for the
terrorist acts committed in the city of Kerman.
According to Azernews, the Iranian president said this during
his speech at the funeral ceremony of 89 people killed in the
attack in the city of Kerman.
Raisi reminded that Iran's power is the most important
factor.
"The enemies have already seen and felt our power. "The Iranian
Armed Forces will take the initiative and determine the time and
place of the response," he said.
It should be noted that on January 3, two explosions were
carried out in the city of Kirman. As a result, 103 people died and
211 people were injured. So far, 84 of the dead have been
identified.
Recall that the explosions were caused by
terrorists-kamikazes.
