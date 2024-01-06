Iran's Raisi Says Terrorist Acts Committed In Kerman To Be Avenged

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Iranian Armed Forces will determine the time and place of revenge for the terrorist acts committed in the city of Kerman.

According to Azernews, the Iranian president said this during his speech at the funeral ceremony of 89 people killed in the attack in the city of Kerman.

Raisi reminded that Iran's power is the most important factor.

"The enemies have already seen and felt our power. "The Iranian Armed Forces will take the initiative and determine the time and place of the response," he said.

It should be noted that on January 3, two explosions were carried out in the city of Kirman. As a result, 103 people died and 211 people were injured. So far, 84 of the dead have been identified.

Recall that the explosions were caused by terrorists-kamikazes.