European Parliament Discloses Names Of Cultural Capital Cities For This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Asim Aliyev Read more

The European Parliament has shared a post on its official X page announcing the names of cities selected as the cultural capital of Europe for 2024.

Azernews reports that Bad Ischl (Austria), Tartu (Estonia), and Bodo (Norway) have been announced as European capitals of culture for this year.

It should be noted that the "European capital of culture" initiative was developed in 1985, and to date, more than 60 cities in the European Union (EU) and beyond have been awarded this status. Elefsina (Greece), Vesprem (Hungary), and Timisoara (Romania) are the European capitals of culture in 2023.

Moreover, the initiative has been designed to highlight the richness and diversity of cultures in Europe, celebrate the cultural features Europeans share, increase European citizens' sense of belonging to a common cultural area and foster the contribution of culture to the development of cities.