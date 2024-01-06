(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Sushiyoshi Hong Kong Wins Japan's First New Year Auction For Prized Uni Box With Record Price" data-link=" Hong Kong Wins Japan's First New Year Auction For Prized Uni Box With Record Price" class="whatsapp">Shar Michelin-Starred Chef Hiroki Gifts Hong Kong's Lucky Diners with World's Rarest Uni

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 January 2024 - Chef Hiroki of Sushiyoshi Hong Kong, has won Japan's first New Year uni auction, in a hotly contested bidding contest, for a rare box of the prized highest grade Hadate Kita Murasaki Sea Urchin from Hokkaido, paying JPY1,500,000 (HKD82,500) .







Chef Hiroki of Sushiyoshi Hong Kong has won Japan's first New Year uni auction, paying JPY1,500,000 for a rare box of the prized highest grade Hadate Kita Murasaki Sea Urchin from Hokkaido.

In a homage to his new home city, Hong Kong, Chef Hiroki, who has held two Michelin Stars for first Sushiyoshi in Osaka and one in Taipei, made a whirlwind trip with Mr. Janzen Tai, Four Seas Group Managing Director to Tokyo to take part in the auction at 4:50am of January 5, 2024 in Toyasu, and immediately returned to Hong Kong with his prize.

The 400g of rich briny Kita Murasaki uni will be carefully curated into Chef Hiroki's creative Omakase menu on January 6, 2024, priced at HK$3,480 to 12 lucky diners.

Chef Hiroki said: 'This was a unique opportunity to put Hong Kong on the global stage as an amazing dining destination. I relocated here to continue taking my vision of Sushiyoshi to the world and fuse the best culinary ideas and different ingredients from around the world with the finest Japanese craftsmanship.'

'Sushiyoshi in Hong Kong is special to me as my first international restaurant and winning this New Year auction is my way of thanking this energetic city for welcoming me and my vision of fun and creative omakase. and vision of taking fun and creative omakase and sushi to the world,' he added.

Hashtag: #Sushiyoshi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sushiyoshi