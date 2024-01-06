Hong Kong National Team Delegation Arrives In Doha For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Hong Kong national team delegation arrived today in Doha to participate in AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which will be held from Jan.12 to Feb.10, with the participation of 24 teams, distributed into six groups.

The draw put Hong Kong in Group C along with Iran, United Arab Emirates and Palestine.

The team will begin its journey by facing the UAE national team on January 14 at Khalifa International Stadium, and will meet in the same stadium with the Iranian national team in the second round on the 19 of the same month, before concluding its journey by meeting the Palestinian national team at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on January 23.

Hong Kong's team held a ten-day training camp in the Emirates before arriving in Doha. Before that, the preparation began with an internal camp for two weeks under the leadership of Norwegian coach Jrn Andersen, who expressed in his statements after arriving in Doha his happiness to be part of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.



The coach explained that they are looking forward to performing well in the tournament despite the difficulty of competing in their group, stressing that they benefited from the preparation period and the final camp.

The Hong Kong national team returns to participate in the Asian Cup after an absence of 55 years, as its last appearance in the continental championship dates back to the 1968 edition.