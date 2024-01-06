Qatar Loses Preparatory Friendly Match To Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari national football team on Saturday lost 1-2 to Jordan, in a friendly match that took place at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium at Al Gharafa Club as part of the two teams' preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which Doha will host starting on January 12 and continuing until February 10.

Akram Afif scored for the Qatari team in the 16th minute from a penalty kick, while the goals for the Jordanian team were scored by Yazan Al Naimat in the 50th minute and Ali Alwan in the 57th minute from a penalty kick.



The match was held without media or public spectators, according to the agreement of the technical staff of the two teams, in order to preserve the confidentiality of the preparations before the kick-off of the competitions.

This is the second and last test for the Qatari team during the preparation camp, as it previously faced the Cambodia team on Dec. 31, and won 3-0.