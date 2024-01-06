Vietnamese Team Begin AFC Asian Cup Qatar Training After Arriving In Doha On Friday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online / QNA

Doha, Qatar: The delegation of the Vietnamese national football team, that arrived on Friday in Doha to participate in the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, have started their training at Holiday Villa in Doha.

Vietnam is placed in Group D alongside Japan, Indonesia, and Iraq for the matches that will take place from January 12 to February 10.

The players are training under the guidance of their French coach, Philippe Troussier, who took over the team in February 2023.

Vietnam kicks off its matches in the Asian Cup against Japan on January 14 and plays its second match against Indonesia on January 19. The team concludes its group stage journey with a match against Iraq on January 24.

The Vietnamese national team aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming continental championship, especially considering its best achievement was reaching the quarterfinals in the 2007 Asian Cup before losing 2-0 to Iraq.