Quectel Issues Further Cease And Desist Notice To Competitors For Unfair And Deceptive Business Practices

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today sent a cease-and-desist letter to Cavli Wireless of San Jose, CA, USA, demanding that it immediately stop making false accusations about Quectel and its IoT modules and that it retracts and disavow all false and defamatory statements and innuendos.

“Once again, it has recently come to our attention that our competitors are circulating untrue and defamatory rumors to Quectel's customers and potential customers,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and Chief Sales Officer of Quectel.“We will continue to vigorously defend ourselves against any false claims by competitors, and we will not tolerate untrue and defamatory practices targeting Quectel and its customers.”

Quectel has been reaching out to U.S. government officials to correct fundamental misunderstandings about its IoT module technology. The China Select Committee is issuing politically motivated statements about Quectel which are in large parts incorrect. Quectel's modules do not pose any risk to national security or privacy. We are in full compliance with U.S. laws, rules and regulations. In the area of cyber-security protection of our modules our work with Finite State has created new best-in-class standards, as highlighted in our reporting, Mr Muhrer continued. Results can be found here .

Additionally, the company is committed to countering any misinformation spread by competitors, such as Cavli Wireless, by ensuring the accurate portrayal of its products.

